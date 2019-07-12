The Best Prime Day Deals and Launches That Are Happening Before Prime Day Begins

Prime Day 2019 is mere days away, which means the deals have already started to flow in. From brand new products from Amazon brands to discounts that are already live, we’ve rounded up the top ones to pay attention to right now. And don't forget to bookmark our huge list of deals.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones, $298 on Amazon: These brand new headphones from Sony are priced to move. They have extra bass, battery life of up to 30 hours, Touch Sensor controls for your music (and your phone), and you can even optimize your sound setting with the Sony app.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $25 on Amazon: At this price, adding another Echo Dot to your home just got even easier. I have one in the bedroom for when I just cannot get out of bed to find out what the weather is. I may have to get one for the bathroom.

Three Months of Audible, $5/month on Amazon: Audible knows what it’s doing and right now you can experience the pleasure of an audiobook for a whole lot less than normal. You can even swap out your audiobook if you’re not feelin’ it or if you want to add another to your collection, you’ll get a 30% discount on audiobooks after you use your credit.

Three Months of Kindle Unlimited, free on Amazon: If you’ve been meaning to try out Kindle Unlimited but never pulled the trigger, this is for you. You get three full months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you the chance to read as many books as humanly possible.

Up to 20% Off Stone & Beam Home Furnishings on Amazon: This sale is chock-full of deals on everything from furniture to decor options. You’ll have a heck of a time redecorating with this one.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $50 on Amazon: The 6QT model is the perfect size for anyone looking to test out recipes and will give you the freedom to do other things while your ingredients bubble away inside. It’s as simple as pressing a button and letting it do its thing.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.