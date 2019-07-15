Yes, Amazon Prime Day Deals Means Deals on Its Own Devices. Here are the Best Ones.

Prime Day has brands bending over backward to offer you great deals and that includes Amazon itself. We put together the best sales on its top-rated products so you have an easy-to-use guide to all the Amazon device upgrades you can grab right now.

Fire TV Cube4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player, $70 (42% off)

Get 50% off for three months on SHOWTIME, STARZ, and CBS All Access through Prime Video

Get a $45 Sling TV credit, which can be used in three installments as $15 discounts from the first three months of the service.

Echo Plus Smart Home Hub, $110 (27% off)

Echo Dot Smart speaker with Alexa, $25 (50% off)

Echo Show, $160 (30% off)

Portal from Facebook, $79 (56% off)

Fire HD 10 Tablet with 32 GB and 10.1-Inch 1080p Full HD Display, $100 (33% off)

All-New Fire 7 Tablet with 16 GB and 7-Inch Display, 16 GB, $30 (40% off)

Kindle Oasis E-Reader (Previous Generation), $175 (24% off)

New Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (35% off)

All-New Kindle with Built-In Front Light, $60 (33% off)

All-New Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Two-Camera Kit, $100 (44% off)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $170 (32% off)

eero Pro Advanced Pro-Grade Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System, $99 (50% off)

There are many more deals on Amazon devices and the savings don’t slow down. | Shop on Amazon >

