The Best Products to Practice Self-Care During any Flight

jFrom the very beginning of my recent vacation, a time when hopes are typically high and travel is arguably at its most exciting, the entire journey was a calamity of errors. I woke up late, hit bumper-to-bumper traffic en route to the airport, faced a mile-long security line (yes, I know I need TSA PreCheck) and was then eventually, against all odds, seated next to both a crying baby and a seemingly plague-ridden adult. Not the best start, to say the least, and that mood carried over into the first part of the trip as I unsuccessfully tried to force relaxation.

Now, however, instead of looking at the journey as a separate component of the vacation, I plan to start the self-care process on the plane (or train, or car, or by whichever means one travels) and am hoping this new mindset will ease the stress of an abundance of upcoming holiday travel. Here, we’re sharing how you, too, can do the same.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $350 on Amazon: These are wireless, equipped with pure adaptive noise canceling, which blocks external noise, and also have up to 22 hours of battery life – perfect for long-haul flights.

Offhours Homecoat, $295 at Offhours: Described as, “The closest you can get to actually wearing your comforter, without cutting a couple of arm holes in it.” Enough said.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, $15 at Nordstrom: Made from the same plush material as their cult blankets, these socks will keep your toes warm on notoriously chilly flights. Plus, they double as a germ barrier through TSA.

Sleepy Lids Cashmere Mask Set, $198 at ShopBop: Made from 100% cashmere with soft padding on the elastic and a cute eyelid print on the outside, Morgan Lane’s oft sold out eye mask will keep any flight attendants or pesky passengers from bothering you. They have silk versions here.

Patchology Perk Up Eye Gels, $15 for 5 Pairs at Nordstrom Rack: Give your tired eyes a rest with these green tea-infused eye gels that depuff and brighten with energy boosting and de-puffing green tea, antioxidant-rich pine leaf extract, and dark circle-eliminating white mulberry.

de Mamiel Altitude Oil, $48 at Net-a-Porter: Blended with lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint, this antibacterial oil eases colds and sinus congestion. Sprinkle a few drops into a tissue, and inhale.

Byredo Rinse-Free Hand Wash, $35 at Nordstrom: This sweet-smelling product is essentially a high-end Purell but with a unique alcohol-based formula that both washes and moisturizes the hands.

Away Weekender, $245 at Away Travel: This bag has almost the same capacity as Away’s popular carry-on bag, but it still fits nicely over your shoulder or hooked on a suitcase handle. My favorite feature, though, is the fully lined exterior shoe compartment, which also doubles as a spot to store your spillable skincare products or a wet swimsuit.

