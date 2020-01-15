The Best Robot Vacuums to Help Outsource Your Chores

One of the best decisions I made when moving in with someone was to get a robot vacuum. Vacuuming is arguably one of the worst chores, right up there with unloading the dishwasher and folding and putting away laundry. Their only redeeming factor is emptying the canister into the garbage. Robot vacuums, on the other hand, do all the work for you, hitting hard-to-reach places with ease, and you still get the satisfaction of seeing how much dirt you’ve accumulated in your home in a week before throwing it away. We’ve rounded up some of the best robot vacuums out there so you can outsource your chores. Also be nice to it, just in case.

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 30C This is the vacuum I have and I wouldn’t trade it for any other. It’s quiet compared to other options, which is a plus for when I’m working from home. It’s slim enough to fit under the couch and only gets caught on the laptop charger I forgot to pick up for a couple of seconds before getting on its way. You can set a schedule and let it do its thing or use it manually with the included remote. It even has boundary strips to block off places like kids’ rooms. It’s also one of the most affordable options on the market. Buy on Amazon $ 292 Free Shipping

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum The Roomba is the original robot vacuum and is still one of the best-selling options. This model uses WiFi to map out your home so it’s not stuck bumping into walls or getting stuck on carpets. It even has Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity, so you can just ask your smart home device to run your Roomba and it’s good to go. Buy on Amazon $ 450 Free Shipping

Shark IQ R101 The IQ in the name of this Shark vacuum is an apt description. You can schedule your entire home to be cleaned or even set target-specific areas with the Shark app or using Alexa or your Google Assistant. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, which is great for families with pets. Unlike a lot of other vacuums, this model uses mapping to clean your home in rows, rather than a broad sweep, so it never misses a spot. Buy on Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum If you want to be almost completely hands-off with your vacuuming, go for this one. Not only does it clean your place, but it also empties itself. Scouted contributor John Brandon writes “During a cleaning cycle, the little guy would skirt on over to the base and, with a fantastic and loud whirring sound that sounded like a full body cleanse, empty its contents. It’s amazing. You can schedule the bot to clean every morning and you never have to do anything. I’ve been told the base only requires emptying about once every six months.” Buy on Amazon $ 1400

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner If your home needs all the help it can get, this model from Ecovacs has two side brushes in addition to the main brush roll to get into corners and sweep any debris towards the suction. Alexa and Google Assistant-capable, you can even use the Max Mode that doubles the suction power. It has a runtime of up to 110 minutes on a single charge. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping

