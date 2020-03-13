The Phone Is the Dirtiest Part of the Body. Make Sure You’re Keeping It Clean With These Wipes
Your phone is extremely dirty. It may not look like it, but it is. Think about it: it touches everything you touch and goes everywhere you go (even the bathroom). You’re probably washing your hands and cleaning your home right now more than usual, but if there’s one thing I recommend cleaning more frequently, it’s your phone.
These individually wrapped wipes are made especially for your electronics. They’ll get rid of dirt and germs without scratching, scuffing, or causing any other damage to the delicate screens in your life. They’re not just for phones, you can use them on your TV, your laptop, glasses, even your camera lenses if you want. They’re easily transportable, too, so you if you’re on the go, you can keep them in your bag, or if you’re at home, you can easily grab one and get cleaning.
iCloth Lens and Screen Cleaner
