You Can Get the No.1 Best-Selling Instant Pot on Amazon for a Rare $55 Today

Here at Scouted, we love sharing all the myriad kitchen upgrades and improvements we come across. That means getting the word out that the No.1 best selling pressure cooker on Amazon — the three-quart Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini 9-in-1 — is on sale today only for $55 (39% off).

We haven’t seen a discount like this since late 2018 so it’s certainly a rare opportunity to get such a lauded kitchen upgrade at such an affordable price. Nearly 38,000 reviewers left the compact Instant Pot a 4.6-star average rating. From speeding up any kind of cooking with pressure to slow cooking, steaming, sauteeing, sterilizing, or simply keeping food warm, this stainless steel marvel is a Scouted reader favorite. The Instant Pot's display will, of course, keep you updated on cooking timers and pressure options but also lets you easily choose any of several preset cooking options that automatically adjust heat and pressure during the process so all you have to concern yourself with is the meal-to-come. And cleaning is a breeze as the stainless steel pot you cook in can be lifted right out of the base and cleaned. Wondering what options for cooking open up to you with an Instant Pot? We’ve got you covered with a guide to the most highly-rated Instant Pot cookbooks. This sale ends tonight and the price will nearly double so don’t wait long to grab these savings.

