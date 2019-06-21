PRESSURIZED YUMS
Get the No.1 Best-Selling Instant Pot on Amazon for a Super Rare $51 Right Now
Scouted readers love the myriad kitchen upgrades and improvements we come across and share. So we’re back again to let you know that the No.1 best selling pressure cooker on Amazon — the three-quart Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini 7-in-1 — is on sale right now for $51 (36% off). Discounts that bring down top-rated best-sellers to prices like these are definitely rare. More than 38,000 reviewers left the compact and multi-functional Instant Pot a 4.6-star average rating. From speeding up any kind of cooking with pressure to slow cooking, steaming, sauteeing, sterilizing, or simply keeping food warm, this stainless steel marvel is not just a great buy — it’s a demonstrable Scouted reader favorite. As for features: The Instant Pot's display will, of course, keep you updated on cooking timers and pressure options but also lets you easily choose any of several preset cooking options that automatically adjust heat and pressure during the process so all you have to concern yourself with is the meal-to-come — from chicken soup to crispy chicken thighs. And cleaning is a breeze as the stainless steel pot you cook in can be lifted right out of the base and dropped into the sink or dishwasher. Wondering what options for cooking open up to you with an Instant Pot? We’ve got you covered with a guide to the most highly-rated Instant Pot cookbooks for any appetite. | Get It on Amazon >
