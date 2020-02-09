I Tested a Pair of Samuel Hubbard Frequent Traveler Slip-Ons And My Feet Felt Like They Were Walking on Butter
It’s funny when a shoe manufacturer uses the word “buttery” to describe the comfort and feel of their product. I don’t think of walking on butter as all that comforting -- more like a squishy mess. In a shocking twist, however, that’s exactly how the Samuel Hubbard Frequent Traveler Slip-On feels. After a full week of wearing them, both around the office and on a few hikes in cold weather, it’s a shoe that actually feels soft as butter.
The name Frequent Traveler comes from the fact that you can slip them off and on easily during a security check at the airport. I’ve done that many times, and it makes you feel like a boss being able to quickly speed through the line without any fuss.
I tested the black leather version, which is slightly pointy at the tip in keeping with current style trends. There’s also a tan leather version, a navy “nubuck” model (which is a softer leather), and a dark chocolate suede option. Samuel Hubbard calls the lining “glove leather” and I have to agree, it feels (and fits) like a glove. The other reason they feel so comfortable is due to the Vibram sole, which provides a sure grip on winter trails.
That’s one thing I’ve always liked about Samuel Hubbard shoes. They can serve two purposes. I frequently wear them to work and fit right in since they have a business casual look. However, I have also used them for long walks. Once, while attending a tech conference, I wore Samuel Hubbard slip-ons and my feet didn’t hurt even after 20,000 steps. That means they can be worn for work, play, and everything in between.
The entire shoe feels lighter than I expected, almost like you are wearing slippers. It’s easy to slip your foot inside and hike out to the mailbox, then retreat back. I like not having to tie my shoes, and once you start wearing them, they don’t slip around (or slip off).
Another thing that’s really interesting about Samuel Hubbard shoes is that they tend to last a really long time. I’ve owned a pair since 2016. If the Vibram sole wears out before the leather upper, you can actually send them in for a resole. I plan to do that with an older pair, but for now, I’m content wearing the Frequent Travelers. I kind of like butter.
Samuel Hubbard 'Frequent Traveler' Slip-On
Free Shipping
Free Shipping | Free Returns
