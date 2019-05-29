What Wrinkles? These Are The 8 Best Skin Care Products You Can Get on Amazon

Amazon can truly be a gold mine for finding your new favorite products, and skin care is no different. With the launch of its own in-house brand Belei, Amazon has situated itself as a top-tier purveyor of luxury skin care. We rounded up a handful of powerful products that can help hydrate your face and keep wrinkles at bay while revealing the youthful, vibrant skin underneath. And you really can’t beat free two-day shipping with Prime.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $105 on Amazon: For some, Good Genes is the creme de la creme of anti-aging products. It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment that helps to chemically exfoliate (which sounds more intense than it actually is) your skin and get rid of dead cells to actively fight the look of hyperpigmentation and fine lines.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17 on Amazon: Barring the smell, which permeates thanks to one of the main ingredients, sulfur, this tiny bottle is a blemish-fighting powerhouse. Dab a little bit on top of your pimple, let it dry overnight, and it’ll help reduce redness and swelling while you sleep.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask, $11 on Amazon: With over 16,000 (!) reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this has to be one of the best-reviewed skin care products on all of Amazon. This is the ultimate cleansing mask, made from 100% bentonite clay to help draw toxins from your pores and give you smooth skin.

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior, $93 on Amazon: This powerful serum can help plump even the most dehydrated skin, evening skin tone, and reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. A combination of three different hyaluronic acids plus Sichuan Pepper (seriously) can bring you smoother, youthful skin.

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel, $15 on Amazon: These eye gels are made with Elastin, hexapeptide, Ginkgo biloba, and Icelandic glacier water can help reduce puffiness and brighten your under eyes. Put them on first thing in the morning to give your eyes a burst of refreshing moisture and look more awake (even if you don’t feel more awake).

Belei Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $40 on Amazon: As skeptical as I was when Amazon first launched its skin care line, this giant bottle of hyaluronic acid has been a dream. It’s not your typical watery serum; it’s a lightweight silicone-like gel that absorbs quickly and douses my skin in moisture. Plus, it’s fragrance-free.

TONYMOLY I'm Real Mask Sheet, $3-$4 on Amazon: I keep sheet masks like files in a drawer in my bathroom and flip through them when I’m looking for the perfect one. These are the masks that I keep multiples of. They come in a multitude of options, from Aloe for moisturizing to Cherry Blossom for brightening.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $58 on Amazon: Resurface and exfoliate your face to reveal vitalized and radiant skin with a mixture of pumpkin enzyme, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that aids in skin cell turnover, and aluminum oxide to give your skin a youthful glow.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.