If You’re Looking For Skinny Jeans That Will Flatter at Every Angle, the Mott & Bow Ridge Mom Jeans Are Them
When it comes to jeans, finding a pair that fits me without having to do any alteration (whether professionally or at home with a pair of scissors) is a hallelujah moment. To preface this ode to the perfect jean, I am 5’1” and have rather muscular legs. That means most jeans that fit my thighs don’t fit my waist, and when they do fit they’re way, way too long. Recently, I got to try out the Mott & Bow Ridge Mom Jeans in a 26” inseam and they were, to put it frankly, perfect. The blue is a nice, simple wash and there’s enough stretch that makes them feel sturdy but comfortable. The relaxed fit is flattering, too, which makes them super easy to wear on a regular basis and feel good. If you want something a bit lighter, they have a Light Blue option as well. When was the last time you truly felt good in your jeans? | Shop at Mott & Bow >
