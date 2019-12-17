You Can Shop Small on Amazon With These Unique Gifts That’ll Arrive Before Christmas

It’s the week before Christmas and you’re still struggling to find a gift while scrolling through Amazon’s library of gift guides. You could go for something generic, but practical, like an Echo Dot or even splurge on something like a new designer bag. But if you’re really looking for something unique, head to the Small Business Gift Guide. Here you’ll find gifts from a collection of great small businesses that sell on Amazon and we’ve rounded up the top ones that’ll still get to you before Christmas.

KAN Core Chef Knife The 66 layers of Damascus stainless steel give this knife strength, resistance to corrosion and rust, as well as a unique dappled texture. It’s balanced at the pinch point (that’s right where the blade meets the handle) and will retain its edge for a long time without dulling or chipping. Buy on Amazon $ 114 Free Shipping

Foodie Dice The never-ending conversation about what to have for dinner can be solved not with a flip of a coin but the roll of dice. This pack includes five dice with proteins, cooking method, grain/carbs, herb, a bonus ingredient, plus four seasonal veggie dice. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Scentered Ultimate Survival Kit Give the gift of de-stressing with this survival kit of five aromatherapy balms. Each is focused around one experience: destress, focus, sleep, love, and escape. They all come in their own travel pouch, too. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping

Baking Steel The Original Ultra Conductive Pizza Stone This unbreakable pizza stone is made of ultra-conductive steel to cook 20x faster than a traditional pizza stone or baking stone. It can even be used on the grill to get perfectly charred crusts and a smoky flavor without a pizza oven. Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping

Beeswax Food Wraps If you have someone on your list that’s trying their darndest to stay as sustainable as possible in the new year, this is the gift for them. These reusable food wraps are made from cotton and coated in locally sourced beeswax, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and pine resin and will last up to a year if used regularly. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping

Spicer Bags Wristlet Clutch in Cork Dash Gold No one can ever have too many pouches to bring with them wherever they go. This one is made from 100% cork and has an interior pocket, water-resistant liner, and zip closure. The wrist strap means they’ll never misplace it and it easily fits a phone plus whatever small essentials they could need. Buy on Amazon $ 64 Free Shipping

Floopi Women’s Memory Foam Slippers These fluffy, memory foam slippers are all about comfort. The hard sole means they can be worn outside or to just stay in around the house. The memory foam will contour to the wearer’s foot to stay snug and cozy no matter how often they were them. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Cork & Mill Whiskey Stones Gift Set This set has literally everything a whiskey lover (or even a whiskey appreciator) could need. It comes with two tasting glasses, four stainless steel whiskey stones and storage pouch, tongs, and a 20-page printed guide booklet. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner Beard oil is a great stocking stuffer. This one is sandalwood scented and is a blend of argan and jojoba oil to help manage frizz and keep beard hair soft and smooth. Plus, it’ll help with dry, itchy winter skin that can happen under facial hair. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Exploding Kittens Card Game As the cold weather continues, it’s time to think about what to do inside. Exploding Kittens is better played with many people, so this is a gift that says “Here, invite me over to play this, please.” Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Joe Chocolates Original Variety Pack These delectable bags of chocolate bark have a buzzy secret: they’re infused with small-batch roasted coffee. This variety pack comes with three flavors: Honey Almond, Salted Caramel, and Midnight Coconut. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Dorotea Hand Painted Vegetable Serving Bowl This beautiful serving bowl is made by Spanish-born, Seattle-based artist Carolina Silva. Each piece is unique and completely hand-painted but don’t worry, they’re dishwasher and microwave-safe. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping

Pineapple&Star Sun Straw Fedora Beach Hat UPF50+ Packable, crushable, and UPF 50+ certified, this straw Panama hat is something anyone will want to have on their next tropical trip. There’s an adjustable system inside for the right fit and a removable chin-strap, perfect for windy boat trips. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.