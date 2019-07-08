I Finally Found a Scale That Makes It Extremely Easy to Keep Track of My Weight

Weight alone is no determinant of overall health and each of us has a specific weight that’s best for our bodies (in concert with other levels, percentages, and so on). It’s still a good idea to know your weight and keep track of it, even if semi-regularly. Yet, I always found it hard to do so, from remembering to hop on the scale to jotting down the weight so I can keep trends in mind — that’s until Withings sent me its Body+ Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale to try.

This highly-rated digital scale syncs through WiFi with an app to keep track of your numbers, including your weight and other data points like your body fat and water percentage (though these are less important than the weight and harder to pin down, too). And the best part of this Amazon favorite is how seamless it is to use. Once you hop on it, it automatically records your stats and syncs with your profile through the passive WiFi connection and you just go on about your day. (Bluetooth-only scales require a more intentional connection, which is why I prefer the WiFi connection.) No more need to type the weight into a spreadsheet or tell and some fitness app what’s what. All you need to do is remember to use the scale.

You can track up to eight different users, and the scale automatically recognizes who’s stepping onto it and records their weight in the right slot. This is an investment for you, for your partner, for whoever’s living with you at home — and it’s going for less than $100 on Amazon. It also looks great with sleek minimalist design sure to accent any bathroom or bedroom floor. If you’ve been itching to get back to tracking your weight, an automatically syncing scale should be your go-to and this one’s a great choice. | Get it on Amazon >

Other digital scales you can get on Amazon:

Etekcity’s Smart Body Fat Scale, $25 on Amazon: This Bluetooth-enabled scale is the newest edition of Amazon’s best-selling digital scale. Nearly 800 reviewers left is a 4.5-star average rating.

Arboleaf’s Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, $40 on Amazon: Similar to the above in features, this scale is designed with a white and silver surface and boasts an extremely high rating with nearly 1,200 reviewers giving it a 4.8-star average rating.

Greater Goods WiFi Smart Body Fat Bathroom Scale, $50 on Amazon: Leaning into the WiFi scale space, the Greater Goods take is the most well-designed approach to the smart scale, in my opinion. And interestingly, the company offers direct support at your fingertips through the connected Weight Gurus app.

