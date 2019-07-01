Spray-On Sunscreen is Vastly Superior to Cream — Here Are the Best Options on Amazon

Putting on sunscreen is a necessary evil of being outside for long periods of time with exposed skin. Most creams are heavy and take forever to dry, which isn’t ideal if you want to hit the water as soon as you drop your towel. Spray-on sunscreen is a gift from the UVA-protecting gods. It dries fast and is great for hard-to-reach places and squirming kids. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling options on Amazon that you should stock up on for your next romp outdoors.

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Spray, $11 on Amazon: Banana Boat is a classic and this sweat- and water-resistant spray-on formula is no different. It’s non-greasy and protects from UVA and UVB rays.

EltaMD UV Spray Sunscreen, $25 on Amazon: I’m a fan of the normal EltaMD sunscreen, but the spray is always a good option to have. It’s mineral-based and sprays on white to make sure you’re completely covered before drying clear after rubbing in.

Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Natural Spray, $14 on Amazon: For a more eco-friendly option (sunscreen may be good for you, but it’s not always great for our oceans), this one is oxybenzone free, paraben free, phthalate free, PABA free, petrolatum free, SLS (sulfate) free, dye free and oil free.

Sun Bum Original Moisturizing Sunscreen Spray, $13 on Amazon: With Broad Spectrum UVA and UVB protection and water resistance for up to 80 minutes, you have a sunscreen that’s in it for the entire beach day.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Body Spray Sunscreen, $9 on Amazon: Another classic, the Neutrogena Beach Defense is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and will keep you protected from UVA and UVB rays. It’s also super lightweight and absorbs quickly so you’re not stuck waiting for it to dry.

Hint Sunscreen, $11 on Amazon: The best part about this SPF 30 sunscreen is that it’s scented. And not just the typical coconut, there’s pear, pineapple, and grapefruit. Plus, it has a 360-degree continuous spray so it’s super easy to apply.

