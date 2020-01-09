Stasher Bags Are the Best Way to Store Food and They’re on Sale on Amazon Today Only
Forget plastic baggies for all your food storage needs. Stasher bags are made from BPA-free silicone and are both dishwasher and microwave-safe. Right now, choose from three different sizes while they’re on sale on Amazon: Sandwich, Snack, and Half Gallon. These bags are perfect to bring food with you on the go or use to store, marinate, or even cook your food sous vide. They’re air-tight and can even be put into an oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scouted contributor Jessica Booth uses them daily. “I quickly started using the two Stasher bags for anything I had previously used Ziploc bags for,” she wrote. “I packed my husband’s sandwich in there, I cut up fruit and put it in the bag to freeze for smoothies, I made trail mix and put it in the bag to take out as a snack, and I used them to store washed fresh herbs in the fridge.”
Stock up on these reusable, resealable silicone bags on Amazon. The ever-popular Sandwich bag is down to $9, the Snack bag is $7, and the Half Gallon is $15.
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag - Sandwich
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag - Snack
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag - Half Gallon
