The Best Stocking Stuffers For Anyone on Your List Are More than Just Filler Gifts

Sometimes, finding the perfect big gift is the easy part of holiday shopping. It’s the little things that can fall through the cracks. There are a whole lot of stocking stuffers out there (my mom relies on dry shampoo and lip balm to fill in the gaps) so we thought we’d give you some inspiration. There’s something for every kind of person on this list, so get to stocking stuffing.

Dagne Dover The Tech Kit This pint-sized kit comes with everything a travel-obsessed person could need. The Arlo Tech Pouch keeps all your cords together while the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream are all they need to stay protected wherever they end up. Buy on Dagne Dover $ 80

Porter Dressing Containers One of the struggles of staying plastic-free at lunchtime is figuring out how to transport salad dressing. These dishwasher-safe dressing containers from w&p are the perfect stocking stuffer for those on your list trying to stay eco-friendly. Buy on W&P $ 15

CAILLU Cord Organizers We could all use a little more organization in our lives. These small cord organizers can be popped into any bag or even in a pocket, with their small silhouette. Neatly wrap up headphones cords, phone chargers, and more. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker Yes, you can put a speaker into a stocking! This tiny-but-mighty speaker from Sony is waterproof, dustproof, and even comes with a detachable strap so they can hang it from a tree or fence. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm A chunky lip balm is always a perfect gift, especially when it’s packed full of top-of-the-line ingredients like this one from Drunk Elephant. It has green tea leaf and vitamin C to help prevent premature signs of aging and is fragrance-free, so it’s perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. Buy on Sephora $ 18

Hibi Sandalwood Incense Large Match Box Every year, my boyfriend’s mom puts Poo-Pourri in his stocking. It’s a thoughtful and useful gift, but maybe you want to go a little more elegant. We keep a stash of incense matches in our bathroom and these Japanese sandalwood-scented ones will be a welcome sight (and scent) next to any toilet. Buy on Need Supply Co. $ 36

Nest Birchwood Pine Votive Candle A Nest candle is an easy gift and this votive sized holiday scent will go great in any stocking. It’s small but packs a powerful scent punch even without being lit. The gold accents keep it festive but the mixture of white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood over a base of rich musk and amber keeps this feeling festive even after the holidays. Buy on Nest Fragrances $ 16

Bombas Men’s Merino Tri-Block Calf Sock Gift Box Socks are a mainstay in stockings, but go one step further and get them a set of socks they’ll truly love wearing. These merino socks from Bombas are great to wear with a boot in the winter or even just around the house and the gift box keeps them neatly wrapped. It comes in women’s sizes too. Buy on Bombas Socks $ 78

Women's Sherpa Mitnes Like socks, gloves and mittens always fill out a stocking well. These extra-fuzzy ones come in five different colors and are exactly what someone will want to slip onto their hands when the weather gets a little frightful. Buy on Target $ 10

PopSockets Phone Wallet and Stand The PopSocket gets even more handy with the addition of a phone wallet. It holds up to three credit cards, so they can stash anything they need right on their phone for instant easy access. Buy on Anthropologie $ 25

Everlane The Card Case If they’re more of a traditionalist, this sleek, simple card case from Everlane is just the ticket. It’s made from 100% Spanish leather and comes in three different colors, with slots on both sides. You can even pair it up with a gift card for added appeal. Buy on Everlane $ 50

Speks 2.5mm Magnet Balls When it comes to stocking stuffers, desk toys are an easy choice. Speks are all about playfulness. They can squish them like a stress ball or spend time disassembling and reassembling them into a new 3-D geometric shape. You can even get some for the whole family, as they come in a plethora of colors and finishes. Buy on Amazon $ 25

Palmpress Collapsible Coffee Press Have a coffee addict on your list that you need to impress? Instead of splurging on a state-of-the-art coffee machine, go back to basics with a collapsible coffee press. They can stash it in their bags on trips or even keep it in their car in case of a caffeine emergency. Buy on Food52 $ 42

Men's Cologne Sampler Set Whether you know their scent preferences or you want them to explore their options, this scent sampler is great. It comes with four distinct fragrances, all inspired by different things found in nature. Buy on Target $ 18

