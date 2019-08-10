CHEAT SHEET
CONTAIN YOURSELF
These Are the Best Storage Upgrades to Consider Getting During The Container Store Sale
If you’re up-to-date on the best deals to help you contain your life and belongings, you’re aware of the Container Store sale. You can save up to 30% on more than 400 of their most popular items. We already shared your best kitchen upgrades to consider in the sale and are back now with the best storage options on sale. The Water Hyacinth Coffee Table/Under Bed Bin is such a brilliant idea I feel silly for only storing suitcases under mine. Each one is comprised of an iron frame with water hyacinth woven over and around it. For anything smaller than a suitcase and not itself self-contained, this bin is a fantastic place to drop, from sheets to electronics. Each one is $27 while on sale. And check out the Like-it Smoke Modular Drawers, easy-to-set-up and designed to keep your belongings discreetly organized. These polypropylene drawers can be stacked together “in virtually any combination.” The smallest ones are going for $15 while on sale and the largest is $27. Or upgrade your tabletop or desktop organization with a Poppin All-in-One Desktop Organizer. Going for $19 during the sale, you can get the organizer in different colors to match your style and it will fit all the normally-scattered valuables you want to keep handy. Holes at its back with allow chords in so you can charge your electronics, too. For whatever things you want to store better than you are or get organized, this sale has something for you to get your stuff in better order. | Shop at The Container Store >
