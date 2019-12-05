The Best Sweatpants for Men and Women You Can Get on Amazon

Everyone looks forward to getting home for the day and putting on their comfy pants. There’s such freedom in slipping into a pair of fleece sweatpants. To help you experience the bliss of swapping work pants for sweats, we’ve rounded up some of the best sweatpants you can easily order on Amazon. Thank us later.

Russell Athletic Men's Dri-Power Fleece Sweatpants With almost 5,600 reviews, you really can’t go wrong with this classic style from Russel. The Dri-Power technology wicks away sweat to keep you both warm and dry, no matter what you’re doing. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Champion Women's Jogger Choose from 25 different colors on this pair of sweatpants with over 1,000 ratings. The tapered leg and ribbed cuffs make these comfortable and stylish. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping

Southpole Men's Active Basic Jogger Fleece Available in both regular and petite lengths, these open-bottom sweatpants will be your go-to, thanks to their low-pill fabric too. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant The relaxed, straight leg means there’s absolutely no constriction. They come in eight different colors, so you can easily get more than one pair. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Fruit of the Loom Best Collection Men’s Fleece Pant There aren’t any bells and whistles on these basics pants. Deep pockets and a wide waistband means comfort and durability. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Sweatpant The relaxed, straight leg means there’s absolutely no constriction. They come in eight different colors, so you can easily get more than one pair. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping

