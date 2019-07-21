It’s Too Hot to Think About Wearing Anything Except One of These Best-Selling Tank Dresses From Amazon

We’re getting hit with a heatwave over here at Daily Beast headquarters, which means we’re doing everything in our power to stay cool. That includes forgetting about wearing sleeves for the foreseeable future. In honor of that movement, we’ve rounded up the best tank dresses you can find on Amazon, so that if you’re stuck in the sweltering summer heat, at least you’ll look good.

LaClef Women's Sleeveless Basic Racer Back Tank Midi Cotton Casual Dress, $18 on Amazon: This is a no-fuss option, with its midi length and solid color palette. It’s really the perfect basic dress to wear with anything.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress, $25 on Amazon: The gathered waist of this dress gives it a little more structure and the curved hem adds a unique touch to a simple, basic dress.

Enza Costa Women's Stretch Silk Rib Tank Midi Dress, $58-$182 on Amazon: This is an elevated version of your everyday tank dress, made from a stretch silk fabric. Choose from a subtle tye-dye or a solid color.

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress, $23 on Amazon: Usually, tank dresses tend to be midi-length, but this maxi dress is great to wear on days where you maybe forgot to shave your legs.

MOLERANI Women's Casual Swing Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress, $17 on Amazon: With over 1,300 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this is one of Amazon’s top-selling dresses. It’s loose enough to stay breezy and it comes in a multitude of colors and patterns.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress, $20 on Amazon: Not many tank dresses have V-necks but this is an exception. It also has a curved hem that’s dropped a bit in the back for a subtle high-low silhouette.

YiNai Women's Summer Casual Loose Dress, $20 on Amazon: This dress lets you feel like you just stepped off the beach in the French Riviera. The handkerchief hem and halter-style top allow you to dress it up or down.

