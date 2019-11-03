We Found the Very Latest Gadgets for the Tech Lover in Your Life, All Available on Amazon

Everyone has a techie in their life. They wake up in the morning and tweet their status, know the exact dates when iPhones come out and can explain how Google search works. We love them, we rely on them. Now, you can buy them an extra special holiday gift that is actually useful and unique (and brand new enough that they don’t already own it).

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: The latest version of the Dot speaker supports the Alexa bot and has a crisp LED clock display you can see from across the room.

Mophie PowerStation Plus XL; $80: This iPhone-friendly charger includes a Lightning port and normal Micro USB. It adds another 20 hours of juice to an iPhone X.

Audio-Technica Solid Bass Wireless In-Ear Headphones: Easily one of the best sounding earbuds you’ll find. They last 15 hours on a single charge, but the case recharges for a whopping 45 hours total.

Google Pixelbook Go: The 13.3-inch screen on this Chromebook looks super crisp. The laptop lasts 12 hours, weighs about two pounds, and boots in seconds.

Microsoft Arc Mouse: Don’t forget about accessories. A computer mouse can make a style statement. Available in lilac or sage, the Arc has a curved, contemporary look.

STM Laptop Sleeve: Protect your precious cargo in this durable sleeve. It supports up to a 15-inch laptop and is made from water-resistant materials to help during a sudden downpour.

Tech21 Evo Check: This highly-rated protective case for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro has unique interchangeable colored buttons and withstands a 12-foot drop.

Nikon Z 50: A lightweight camera only in terms of how much it weighs (at 14 ounces), the 20.9 megapixel Z 50 also uses an app for image transfers to your phone.

