Our Top Picks for Men, Women, and Home From the Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
This year is basically over, but that doesn’t mean the savings end at midnight. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale is full of savings that will bring you into 2020 with your head held high. We’ve rounded up our picks for the best things to get from the sale for men, women, and for your home. With up to 50% off, this is a huge opportunity to save on some of the best brands out there.
Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings: This moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and the wide waistband will support your core while smoothing it.
Nomad Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Hobo: A classic Coach bag is something everyone should keep around, and this bag is 2-in-1 with the option of being a shoulder bag or crossbody.
Suffolk Quilted Water-Resistant Car Coat: Whether you keep this tucked away in your car for emergencies or hanging on a coat rack, this water-resistant coat is insulated and windproof.
Travel Tote Backpack: Use this bag as a tote or as a backpack. There’s even a fleece-lined laptop pocket to keep your tech safe.
Relaxed Cotton & Linen Duvet Cover: As you wash this duvet, it gets softer and softer. The tie closures make it easy to keep together while looking great.
