The Best Things in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section for Men and Women
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is a treasure trove of best-selling items that the brand just, well, made too much of. We’ve rounded up a handful of some of the best ones on the list right now, including a couple that our own Scouted writers have tested and loved.
Align Pant II: Who can say that these pants aren’t the perfect thing to wear all the time? Scouted contributor Sarah Firshein swears by these to fly in “thanks to their velvety, second-skin-like waistband that feels like you’re being “hugged in without being pinched, cinched, or squeezed—all the better to snooze on a red-eye.”
Masons Peak Long Sleeve Shirt: What more could you ask for than a wrinkle-free button-down shirt that looks great with anything, from denim to dress pants? The flannel fabric is warm but features No-Stink Zinc that helps keep odor-causing bacteria from forming.
All Yours Zip Hoodie: While it’s a classic silhouette, this zip-up hoodie is much more nuanced than your average hoodie. It has four-way stretch and a relaxed fit so you can throw it over practically anything. There’s even a hidden pocket to stash your phone and thread headphones through.
Commission Pant: Scouted contributor John Brandon wore these pants on a hike but they would be perfectly at home in the office or out for dinner. Made from a brushed wool fabric, they’re lightweight and breathable but keep their shape during everyday wear.
