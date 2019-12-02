The Best Things to Get From Brooklinen’s Cyber Week Deal

Brooklinen makes some of the best bedding and home items right now, from soft sheets to plush robes. With the 20% discount ending today, we thought we’d give you a look at some of the best-sellers that are worth your investment.

Down Comforter 20% off for Cyber Monday Made from down cluster fill with a 100% cotton sateen shell, you’ll be sleeping on a cloud. Prices vary based on size. The price below reflect the Full/Queen size. Buy on Brooklinen $ 279

Luxe Hardcore Bundle 20% off for Cyber Monday This all-in-one bundle has all you could need for the perfect, soft bed. There’s a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. As I’ve written about before, they have that coveted hotel-like softness. Prices vary based on size. The price below reflects the Queen size. Buy on Brooklinen $ 190

Super-Plush Robe 20% off for Cyber Monday Wrap yourself in 100% Turkish cotton and relax a bit after the shower. This comes in three colors. Buy on Brooklinen $ 78

Super-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle 20% off for Cyber Monday Pick up four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths, and a bath mat. Prices vary based on the set you build. This price reflects all towel options and a small bathmat. Buy on Brooklinen $ 159

