The Best Things to Get from Cole Haan’s Extra 20% Off Sale
Cole Haan has been around almost 100 years and has continuously adapted to fit the times. The cushioning and styles are all 21st century and the durability stands the test of time. Right now, the brand is taking an extra 20% off select styles for MLK Day when you use the code EXTRA20. From boots to heels, we’ve rounded up some top picks to get you started on your long weekend shopping.
ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford: This classic shape gets a modern upgrade in the form of the Stitchlite fabric. The wool uppers are made from a breathable blend of alpaca wool and nylon.
ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford
Saylor Grand Bootie: These are the kind of boots that can easily go from day-to-night. Pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, everyday look or throw on a skirt and blouse and you can head out with comfortable, stylish shoes in tow.
Saylor Grand Bootie
ØriginalGrand Chukka: Casual but stoic, these chukka boots are one-part dressy, one-part comfort. The GRANDFØAM footbed is like walking on one big cushion. They’re lightweight and flexible for all-day comfort.
ØriginalGrand Chukka
