The Best Picks From Everlane’s Biggest Choose What You Pay Sale

Everlane’s Christmas spirit is extending beyond the holiday this year. The Choose What You Pay section is often filled with past season best-sellers but today, it’s getting its biggest update of the year with more styles and bigger discounts. Almost 200 styles have been added, with everything from shoes to bags to outerwear. And, for the first time ever, the brand is doing a Final Sale section, where you can get 50% off styles that will soon be gone for good. Now that you’ve finished unwrapping all your gifts, you can tuck into this sale like you found it hiding at the bottom of your stocking. We’ve rounded up a handful of products that you should absolutely pick up while they’re on sale.

The Day Glove This classic flat is made from soft, supple leather and hugs your foot. The modern shape allows it to be dressed up or dressed down. Buy on Everlane $ 87

The Women’s Cashmere Crew One of Everlane’s top-selling products is the Cashmere Crew. At this price, you’ll want to get multiple colors. Buy on Everlane $ 75

The Men’s ReCashmere V-Neck Made from 60% recycled cashmere and 40% merino wool, this luxurious sweater should be a staple in anyone’s fall and winter wardrobe. (Check out our other favorites for their ReNew line here.) Buy on Everlane $ 64

The Women’s Re:Down® Puffy Puff Short and sweet, this puffy coat is on-trend and ready to keep you warm this winter with a shell made from waterproof, 100% recycled polyester and a fill of 100% recycled down and feathers. Buy on Everlane $ 118

The Men’s Classic French Terry Crew A classic sweatshirt like this one can go with anything. Pair it with chinos for a preppy look or go for jeans to make it classic and comfortable. Buy on Everlane $ 35

