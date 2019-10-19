Settle In for the Night and Wrap Yourself In One of These Best-Selling Throw Blankets

At a young age, I was conditioned to always need to be under a blanket. My mom cannot lay and watch TV without one and neither can I. This has translated to owning way too many throw blankets to snuggle under no matter the weather. If there’s one home accessory I can’t get enough of, it’s a throw blanket. It’s even a running joke with my boyfriend’s family that when they get on their Sunday FaceTime session, I’m going to be under a blanket on the couch. They’re right 9 out of 10 times. If you have a throw blanket addiction you want to feed, might we suggest some of these top-rated covers?

Chunky Knit Throw Blanket, $30 at Target: Just one look at this blanket and you can see why it’s a best-seller with great reviews. The sweater-knit blanket is hefty but not stuffy. It’s made from a lightweight, breathable acrylic so you can wear it all year.

LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket, $33 on Amazon: Most sherpa blankets are single-color and a bit dull. This patterned one from Amazon not only has a crazy-high 4.9-star rating on over 300 reviews, but it also comes in a handful of bold colors with a starburst pattern that’s chic, not boring. It’s the grown-up version of a fuzzy blanket.

Light Grey Faux Fur Throw, $129 at CB2: There’s always something luxurious about faux fur. This soft blanket is big enough to fit two people under and will be the only thing you’ll want to wrap yourself in when the temperature drops. The faux fur is double-sided, so you get two-times the plushness. Plus, it looks pretty badass draped over the side of the couch.

Windowpane Alpaca Throw, $249 at Parachute: Some people are Merino people and some people are alpaca people. I am the latter. This throw from Parachute has all the makings of becoming the perfect blanket. The bold, black-and-white windowpane plaid is subtle but enough to make a statement, even against a patterned couch or chair.

