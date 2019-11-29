Stock Up on Kids Toys for the Holidays with These Walmart Black Friday Deals

Yes, Black Friday is great for getting things for yourself while they’re on sale, but it’s also the perfect time to stock up on discounted gifts for the holidays. We’re guessing that there’s at least one kid at your family holiday gathering that you need to get a really cool toy for. Walmart has you covered with deals on everything from Frozen-themed toys and arcade machines to weighted blankets and hoverboards. Whether you’re shopping for your kids or grandkids, nieces and nephews or cousins, these toys will win you lots of points.

For The Kid Who’s Obsessed With Frozen

Disney Frozen 2 Led Canvas Wall Art Feat. Elsa & Anna 31% off Buy on Walmart $ 9

Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Glitter Scuff Slippers 33% off Buy on Walmart $ 10

Frozen 2 Itime Interactive Smart Kids Watch 46% off Buy on Walmart $ 35

Disney's Frozen Toddler Ride-on Toy By Kid Trax 35% off Buy on Walmart $ 39

For The Kid Who Loves Cars

Best Choice Products 1/24 Scale Lamborghini Racing Car 32% off Buy on Walmart $ 17

12v 3.7 Mph 2-seater Licensed Land Rover Ride On 40% off Buy on Walmart $ 300

For The Kid Who Can’t Get Enough Of Dinosaurs

Jurassic World Bite 'n Fight Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur 50% off Buy on Walmart $ 15

Robo Alive Attacking T-Rex Battery-Powered Robotic Toy 27% off Buy on Walmart $ 11

For The Kid Who Wants To Be A Pro-Gamer

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership [Digital Download] 25% off Buy on Walmart $ 45

Pacman No Riser Arcade Machine 17% off Buy on Walmart $ 249

Marvel Superheroes Arcade Machine 17% off Buy on Walmart $ 249

Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 12% off Buy on Walmart $ 44

Star Wars Arcade Machine 10% off Buy on Walmart $ 449

For The Kid Has A Lot Of Energy

Inflatable Bounce House Castle Jumper Moonwalk Bouncer 58% off Buy on Walmart $ 296

Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse 32% off Buy on Walmart $ 135

More Gifts For Every Kid

Sleep Therapy Kids Weighted Blanket 25% off Buy on Walmart $ 30

Singing Machine Sml625btw Bluetooth Cd+G Karaoke System 30% off Buy on Walmart $ 49

Kids Mini Clear Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Set 45% off Buy on Walmart $ 40

6.5'' Hoverboard With Front/Back Led & Bluetooth Speaker 72% off Buy on Walmart $ 110

30%-60% Off Thomas & Friends Wood Train Sets Up to $45 Buy on Walmart $ 8

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.