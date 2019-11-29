Stock Up on Kids Toys for the Holidays with These Walmart Black Friday Deals

Yes, Black Friday is great for getting things for yourself while they’re on sale, but it’s also the perfect time to stock up on discounted gifts for the holidays. We’re guessing that there’s at least one kid at your family holiday gathering that you need to get a really cool toy for. Walmart has you covered with deals on everything from Frozen-themed toys and arcade machines to weighted blankets and hoverboards. Whether you’re shopping for your kids or grandkids, nieces and nephews or cousins, these toys will win you lots of points. 

For The Kid Who’s Obsessed With Frozen

Disney Frozen 2 Led Canvas Wall Art Feat. Elsa & Anna

31% off

Buy on Walmart$9

Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Glitter Scuff Slippers

33% off

Buy on Walmart$10

Frozen 2 Itime Interactive Smart Kids Watch

46% off

Buy on Walmart$35

Disney's Frozen Toddler Ride-on Toy By Kid Trax

35% off

Buy on Walmart$39
For The Kid Who Loves Cars

Best Choice Products 1/24 Scale Lamborghini Racing Car

32% off

Buy on Walmart$17

12v 3.7 Mph 2-seater Licensed Land Rover Ride On

40% off

Buy on Walmart$300
For The Kid Who Can’t Get Enough Of Dinosaurs

Jurassic World Bite 'n Fight Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur

50% off

Buy on Walmart$15

Robo Alive Attacking T-Rex Battery-Powered Robotic Toy

27% off

Buy on Walmart$11
For The Kid Who Wants To Be A Pro-Gamer

Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership [Digital Download]

25% off

Buy on Walmart$45

Pacman No Riser Arcade Machine

17% off

Buy on Walmart$249

Marvel Superheroes Arcade Machine

17% off

Buy on Walmart$249

Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

12% off

Buy on Walmart$44

Star Wars Arcade Machine

10% off

Buy on Walmart$449
For The Kid Has A Lot Of Energy

Inflatable Bounce House Castle Jumper Moonwalk Bouncer

58% off

Buy on Walmart$296

Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse

32% off

Buy on Walmart$135
More Gifts For Every Kid

Sleep Therapy Kids Weighted Blanket

25% off

Buy on Walmart$30

Singing Machine Sml625btw Bluetooth Cd+G Karaoke System

30% off

Buy on Walmart$49

Kids Mini Clear Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Set

45% off

Buy on Walmart$40

6.5'' Hoverboard With Front/Back Led & Bluetooth Speaker

72% off

Buy on Walmart$110

30%-60% Off Thomas & Friends Wood Train Sets

Up to $45

Buy on Walmart$8

