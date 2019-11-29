Stock Up on Kids Toys for the Holidays with These Walmart Black Friday Deals

Yes, Black Friday is great for getting things for yourself while they’re on sale, but it’s also the perfect time to stock up on discounted gifts for the holidays. We’re guessing that there’s at least one kid at your family holiday gathering that you need to get a really cool toy for. Walmart has you covered with deals on everything from Frozen-themed toys and arcade machines to weighted blankets and hoverboards. Whether you’re shopping for your kids or grandkids, nieces and nephews or cousins, these toys will win you lots of points.
Disney Frozen 2 Led Canvas Wall Art Feat. Elsa & Anna
31% off
Disney Frozen 2 Olaf Glitter Scuff Slippers
33% off
Frozen 2 Itime Interactive Smart Kids Watch
46% off
Disney's Frozen Toddler Ride-on Toy By Kid Trax
35% off
Best Choice Products 1/24 Scale Lamborghini Racing Car
32% off
12v 3.7 Mph 2-seater Licensed Land Rover Ride On
40% off
Jurassic World Bite 'n Fight Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur
50% off
Robo Alive Attacking T-Rex Battery-Powered Robotic Toy
27% off
Playstation Plus 12 Month Membership [Digital Download]
25% off
Pacman No Riser Arcade Machine
17% off
Marvel Superheroes Arcade Machine
17% off
Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
12% off
Star Wars Arcade Machine
10% off
Inflatable Bounce House Castle Jumper Moonwalk Bouncer
58% off
Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse
32% off
Sleep Therapy Kids Weighted Blanket
25% off
Singing Machine Sml625btw Bluetooth Cd+G Karaoke System
30% off
Kids Mini Clear Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Set
45% off
6.5'' Hoverboard With Front/Back Led & Bluetooth Speaker
72% off
30%-60% Off Thomas & Friends Wood Train Sets
Up to $45
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.