I don’t need to harp on the need to keep food for leftovers rather than throwing it away; the environmental impacts are obvious. And the savings are substantial and the next-day sandwich options are endless. So in the spirit of helping you upgrade your own food containers to a collection you might actually use (and whose lids you’ll actually manage well this time), I put together your best options on Amazon.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag, $12 on Amazon: One Scouted contributor calls these the “best way to store and cook your food.” The platinum silicone bags are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Their pinch-lock seal is airtight so you can lock in your food and lock out the degenerating oxygen around it. Most importantly, these are extremely easy-to-use, affordable, and extremely highly-rated: More than 1,500 reviewers left them a 4.3-star average rating.

BUILT Double-Wall Vacuum-Insulated Reusable Food Storage Jar, $15 on Amazon: Like I shared a month ago, “when about $50 will get you three different colors and different sizes of the jars, it seems like a no-brainer choice for your next lunch or leftover meal.” You can get the double-walled and vacuum insulated jars in either a 10-ounce ($15) or 16-ounce ($18) size. And you get to choose between three different colors: Mint, Imperial Blue, and Charcoal. Each one is durable, too, to withstand whatever your travels have in store for them.

Tupperware Wonderlier Bowl Set, $39 on Amazon: The original leader in keeping our food leftovers in check, this highly-rated bowl set covers your needs and does so in style. You can a 6-cup, 8-cup, and 12-cup bowl, each including a sealing lid. More than 250 reviewers left this set a 4.6-star average rating, so you’re getting a crowd favorite product from a crowd favorite brand.

Popit! Glass Meal Prep Containers, $49 on Amazon: Perfect for a complete food container overhaul, this set will give you containers that’ll keep your food safe and in glass that you can serve it in. They’re BPA-free, oven-safe and microwave-safe (glass only, not the lid), and their glass builds means they won’t pick up smelly odors from your leftovers. And the 10-pack gives you various sizes and enough of them to cover any need in perpetuity. Nearly 700 reviewers left this Popit! Set a 4.4-star average rating.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.