Take Better Care of Your Umbrellas By Investing In an Umbrella Stand

It may seem like a trivial thing to own, but an umbrella stand is beneficial to all parties involved. The vertical storage means any residual water left on said umbrellas are dripped into a contained area and it also allows them to dry in a convenient place. I had to get rid of my last umbrella because the hinges started to rust and perpetually smelled like mildew from setting it down still wet. Don’t be like me. Get an umbrella stand.

Umbra Space Saving Hub Umbrella Stand, $50 on Amazon: This stand features a space-saving design and a set of hidden hooks for all your smaller, compact umbrellas.

YAMAZAKI home Brick Umbrella Stand, $55.99 on Amazon: The unique style of this stand isn’t just for looks. The cutouts allow you to easily hang small umbrellas right next to your larger golf umbrellas.

Modern Freestanding Rectangular White Metal Umbrella Holder Stand, $39.99 on Amazon: If you’re wanting something that feels a bit more contemporary, this bamboo stand has a removable tray and is made out of environmentally-friendly bamboo.

Bamboo Umbrella Stand, $39.99 from The Container Store: While it may look like a kitschy design, the umbrella cut out on this stand acts as a vent to help dry your umbrellas, and the bottom pulls out so you can dump any water that’s collected.

MyGift Metal Long Umbrella & Short Folding Umbrella Holder, $29.99 on Amazon: A sleek, tiered umbrella stand is a great way to add storage to a small space. This one can be tucked behind a door or flat against a wall.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.