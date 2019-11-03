Not All Neck Pillows are the Same. Here Are Some Unique Options for Your Next Flight or Long Car Ride

Let’s set the record straight on neck pillows: They are not all created equal. Yes, they sell them at the dollar store. No, those models don’t work. With some extra padding, memory foam, a drawstring, and a few extras like a carrying pouch, the best neck pillows are worth bringing on a flight or during a long car ride. Here are my top picks.

Cabeau Evolution Classic Memory Foam Travel Pillow: Target isn’t interested in selling a neck pillow that won’t stay soft on a long flight to Albuquerque. The Cabeau Evolution uses memory foam, comes in three colors, and includes a carrying bag.

Cabeau Evolution Classic Memory Foam Travel Pillow Buy on Target $ 30

Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Traveller Neck Pillow: This ergonomic neck pillow just looks comfortable, with a curved shape and a supple neck-friendly fabric. The center portion is thinner than most to avoid undue pressure on your head.

Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Traveller Neck Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 43

J-Pillow Travel Pillow: What a wonderful new invention! The J-Pillow has a large chin support (the product won a British innovation award). The pillow contorts and twists so you don’t have to, and your shoulders will like its larger plush size.

J-Pillow Travel Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 30

Huzi Infinity Pillow: Another unusual design, the Huzi Infinity Pillow is like a plush kids snake you wrap around your shoulders and neck. The bamboo and polyester materials is stiff enough for support but soft enough to help you drift off.

Huzi Infinity Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Trtl Pillow; $30: The Trtl Pillow wraps around your neck like a blanket. It’s made of a soft fleece material and holds itself in position as you nod off to sleep. Unlike the larger plush versions above, this one weighs only half a pound and folds up nicely.

Trtl Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.