The Best Wallet For Whatever You Carry From Billfold to Checkbook and Beyond

Wallets are one of life’s little pleasures. While most people don’t think they have strong opinions about wallets, the size and shape of a wallet can really tell a lot about a person’s personality. I used to only carry large, rectangular wallets that I could shove bills and receipts into until it got to a point where my wallet was fuller the bag I used to carry it. Now, I have a small card holder with a couple of credit cards, with a zip pocket that only holds important things like insurance cards and punch cards for coffee shops.

Finding the right wallet for your everyday needs is as easy as just figuring out what those needs are. Smaller wallets obviously hold fewer things, so if you’re a minimalist (or aspire to be one) get one that’s slim in stature. If you need something that holds anything you could possibly need, find one that caters to that. There are not cut and dry rules for finding a wallet you actually enjoy having on you, but there are a couple styles you should keep in mind based on how much you plan on putting in it.

Minimalist

Alpine Swiss RFID Harper Money Clip Front Pocket Wallet This money clip is sleek and simple, made from leather, and can hold more than just cash so you’re not searching for how to pay. It has three card slots plus an ID window slot on the reverse side. Even the money clip itself is elevated; it’s magnetic to keep your bills secure. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Other option:

NOMATIC Men's Slim Minimalist Wallet: It’s designed with a pull tab to access your four most-used cards, with durable elastic and leather that will keep up to 15 cards total. There’s really nothing superfluous and that’s what makes it great.

NOMATIC Men's Slim Minimalist Wallet Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Cardholder

Zip Cardholder Equipped with four card slots, a zippered compartment, and a large compartment on the other side, this slender wallet can hold all you need. It’s made from Italian pebbled leather and can even be monogrammed for a personal touch. This is the wallet you’ll want to pull out and show off. Buy at Cuyana $ 75

Other option:

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet: Made from leather and equipped with three card slots, two slip pockets for cards or cash, and an ID window, this wallet has a lot going for it. It also comes in over 40 color options.

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Square

Square Wallet This adorable wallet is a great halfway point between a billfold and a rectangle. Wrapped with a three-sided zipper, this top grain leather wallet has four card slots, a slot for bills, and even a coin pouch for loose change. Buy at BAGGU $ 104

Other option:

MaxGear Credit Card Wallet, $8: If you’re the kind of person that tends to carry a lot, organize it all with this accordion-style zip around wallet. The outer leather is quilted for an added touch of style.

MaxGear Credit Card Wallet Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Billfold

Amazon Essentials Men's RFID Blocking Passcase Bifold Wallet This faux-leather wallet holds a slew of things while remaining relatively flat, which is important when you keep your wallet in your pocket. It has six inner card pockets, a large bill compartment, and a flip-up ID window. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Other option:

Frye Austin ID Print Slim Leather Billfold: This uniquely colored wallet is made from smooth leather and has enough room for all the essentials. Three card slots, and ID window, and a bill pocket is just the right amount of organization you need to keep things light.

Frye Austin ID Print Slim Leather Billfold Buy at Nordstrom $ 128

Checkbook

The Post Wallet This best-selling option has all the bells and whistles of an everyday wallet. Crafted from semi vegetable-tanned leather, it has eight card slots, two compartments for bills or receipts, and even an exterior pocket that could probably fit a phone. Buy at Madewell $ 78

Clutch

Essentials Clutch Wallet If you can’t deal with pairing down, then don’t. This is the happy medium between a wallet and a bag. Unsnap it and you have access to a bill pocket and eight card slots. There’s even a place for a pen (or lipstick). A zippered outer compartment can hold your phone or keys and it comes with your choice of interchangeable straps to turn it into a crossbody or wristlet. Buy at Dagne Dover $ 135

Other option:

Lavemi Women's RFID Blocking Real Leather Zip Around Wallet: What this clutch wallet accomplishes in a small amount of space is amazing. There are 17(!) card slots for everything from your credit cards to bus passes to loyalty cards. It has room for your phone and zips closed for full security.

Lavemi Women's RFID Blocking Real Leather Zip Around Wallet Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.