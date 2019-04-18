The Best Cocktails and Whisk(e)y Books That Our Readers Love

When it comes to alcohol, sometimes being truly educated on the matter is best. From the history of whisky (without the e) to a distillery-by-distillery evolution, we’ve compiled a hefty list of socially-lubricated literature so you can stock your bookshelves as well as you stock your bar cart.

The World Atlas of Whisky: New Edition, $29 on Amazon: “The World Atlas of Whisky includes detailed maps, samples single malts from Aberfeldy to Tormore, great blends from Bushmills to Yoichi and the best of the bourbons and ryes from Barton to Wild Turkey. It offers tasting notes on over 300 selected expressions. In-depth descriptions of all the key Scottish distilleries can be found here, while Ireland, Japan, the USA, Canada and the rest of the world are given exhaustive coverage.”

American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye: A Guide to the Nation's Favorite Spirit, $17 on Amazon: “Organized in an A-to-Z directory by distillery, then brand, this second edition of American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye features more than 330 whiskeys, including more than 120 new entries. Each section includes a brief history of the maker, along with its location, followed by a full account of each bottling, including details on age, proof, nose, color, body, palate, price, as well as an overall rating.”

Are You There God? It's Me, Margarita: More Cocktails with a Literary Twist (A Tequila Mockingbird Book), $11 on Amazon: “Tim Federle's Tequila Mockingbird has become one of the world's bestselling cocktail books and resonated with bartenders and book clubs everywhere. Now in this much anticipated follow-up, Are You There God? It's Me, Margarita, Federle has shaken up 49 all-new, all-delicious drink recipes paired with his trademark puns and clever commentary on more of history's most beloved books, as well as bar bites, drinking games, and whimsical illustrations throughout.”

Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America's Whiskey, $17 on Amazon: “In Bourbon Empire, Reid Mitenbuler shows how bourbon, America’s most iconic style of whiskey, and the industry surrounding it, really came to be—a saga of shrewd capitalism as well as dedicated craftsmanship.”

The Way of Whisky: A Journey Around Japanese Whisky, $37 on Amazon: “Award-winning author and internationally recognized whisky expert Dave Broom has visited Japan 25 times in the past 12 years, studying and learning about its whiskies. In this major new book he shares his personal journey around Japan's whisky distilleries and the unique whisky culture of the country.”

The Joy of Mixology: The Consummate Guide to the Bartender's Craft, $27 on Amazon: “An original book on the craft of mixology is a rare gem. Gary Regan’s The Joy of Mixology is such a gem, one whose genius lies in Regan’s breakthrough system for categorizing drinks that helps bartenders—both professionals and amateurs alike—not only to remember drink recipes but also to invent their own.”

A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris, $12 on Amazon: “A Drinkable Feast reveals the history of more than 50 cocktails: who was imbibing them, where they were made popular, and how to make them yourself from the original recipes of nearly a century ago. Filled with anecdotes and photos of the major players of the day, you'll feel as if you were there yourself, walking down the boulevards with the Lost Generation.”

