The Glencairn Whiskey Glass Shines Above All Others When It Comes to Sippin’ Whiskey
Is there anymore more official than a whiskey glass that’s been endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association? Probably not. The Glencairn Whiskey glass is the only whiskey glass used in distilleries throughout Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, according to the brand’s website. We rounded up some of the best whiskey glasses out there and this one was by-far our readers’ favorite, even stacked up against hand-blown sets and etched crystal. This Scouted-favorite glass was crafted specifically to bring out the nuances of whiskey and scotch, from the color to the nose to the finish. It’s a whiskey accessory that makes the whole experience that much better.
Its simple, smooth shape allows the drinker to sip the whiskey while inhaling the aroma, something you don’t get to experience as fully in something like a tumbler or shot glass. This set of four is the perfect thing to get for the whiskey drinker in your life, or yourself if that whiskey drinker happens to be you. Each glass is made from crystal and may be the key to enjoying every last sip of the brown stuff.
Glencairn Whisky Glass Set of 4
