To me, the perfect White Elephant gift is one part fun and one part functional. With the low price point and the universal nature of the gift, you gotta get creative, but you also want people to covet it—or, at the very least, actually use it.

Of course, a White Elephant gift shouldn’t be overly expensive (a price range and/or budget is usually agreed upon beforehand), and it also needs to be versatile and lighthearted enough to please just about anyone in the group (this is especially important if you’re doing an office White Elephant party with your colleagues).

For instance, a White Elephant party with your close group of friends may warrant a silly (and even slightly scandalous) gift, but that’s not going to fly at a gift exchange with your extended family, coworkers, and sometimes, even strangers. For most situations, you need something with universal appeal that’s not too niche yet not too generic either.

There are many different directions that you could go with White Elephant gifts, so we thought we’d give you a plethora of options. We kept everything under $30, with some under $15, so you’ve got your pick. Here’s to another holiday season!

Truff Black Truffle Gourmet Hot Sauce Not only are Truff’s truffle-infused hot sauces the tastiest on the market, but the brand’s luxe packaging is so chic that they honestly look more like designer perfume bottles than a condiment. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

ODISTAR Desk Vacuum Cleaner Down From $25 From dust to food crumbs, this compact desk vacuum cleaner keeps your space clean. Plus, this latest version has wireless charging capabilities for your phone. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Surplus Electric Rechargeable Candle Lighter Never burn your fingers while trying to light a candle again with this pocket-size electric lighter. It’s free of butane and is recharged with a USB-C cable. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Nostalgia 2 Slot Hot Dog Toaster Down from $30 A hot dog toaster is one of those absurdly unnecessary kitchen gadgets that will delight any giftee. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Mop Slipper Shoes Cover These are my favorite Amazon find of all time. You get to mop while you exercise—no smudge marks are left behind. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Original Wine Condoms Wine & Beverage Stopper These novelty wine bottle stoppers are silly but surprisingly practical. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Saucemoto Dip Clip for Car Yet another culinary upgrade for those who enjoy eating on the road or have long commutes. Game-changer! Buy At Amazon $ 11 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Secura Electric Wine Opener This sleek, electric corkscrew can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. That’s enough to get us through the next month, right? Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Returns | Free Shipping

OontZ Angle Solo A small but mighty Bluetooth speaker may be the most stolen gift at your party. It has up to 10 hours of play, plus it’s water-resistant. What more could they ask for? Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper This silicone popcorn popper makes just the right amount of popcorn for a movie night. Just add your favorite kernels and let the microwave work its magic. Buy At Amazon $ 16 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Sriracha Hot Sauce Red And Green Ceramic Mug If half of your office keeps some kind of hot sauce at their desk, you know that this is a great gift for basically anyone. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Returns | Free Shipping