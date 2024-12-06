Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
To me, the perfect White Elephant gift is one part fun and one part functional. With the low price point and the universal nature of the gift, you gotta get creative, but you also want people to covet it—or, at the very least, actually use it.
Of course, a White Elephant gift shouldn’t be overly expensive (a price range and/or budget is usually agreed upon beforehand), and it also needs to be versatile and lighthearted enough to please just about anyone in the group (this is especially important if you’re doing an office White Elephant party with your colleagues).
For instance, a White Elephant party with your close group of friends may warrant a silly (and even slightly scandalous) gift, but that’s not going to fly at a gift exchange with your extended family, coworkers, and sometimes, even strangers. For most situations, you need something with universal appeal that’s not too niche yet not too generic either.
There are many different directions that you could go with White Elephant gifts, so we thought we’d give you a plethora of options. We kept everything under $30, with some under $15, so you’ve got your pick. Here’s to another holiday season!
These novelty wine bottle stoppers are silly but surprisingly practical.
Yet another culinary upgrade for those who enjoy eating on the road or have long commutes. Game-changer!
This sleek, electric corkscrew can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. That’s enough to get us through the next month, right?
A small but mighty Bluetooth speaker may be the most stolen gift at your party. It has up to 10 hours of play, plus it’s water-resistant. What more could they ask for?
This silicone popcorn popper makes just the right amount of popcorn for a movie night. Just add your favorite kernels and let the microwave work its magic.
If half of your office keeps some kind of hot sauce at their desk, you know that this is a great gift for basically anyone.