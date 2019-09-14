Invest in Some Cashmere With These 5 Women's Sweater Options

Cashmere is one of those fabrics that just makes everything better. It’s soft, durable, and warm. You buy a classic cashmere sweater and you keep that thing until you wear a hole in it (and probably even after that). These five sweaters give you a range of options, from oversized and slouch to fitted and layerable. Give your sweater drawer a cashmere upgrade before it gets too cold.

The Cashmere Crew, $100 at Everlane: It’s classic, it’s soft, and it’s lightweight. Made from Grade-A cashmere, this is the sweater you’ll want to wear all winter. It’s thick enough to feel substantial but won’t feel overly bulky under a jacket, so you’re set no matter the weather forecast.

Vince Step Hem Cashmere Sweater, $207 at Nordstrom: This highly-rated option comes in a couple of colors and is the perfect oversized shape. The ribbed cuffs let you scrunch your sleeves up in a casual-cool way. Leave it untucked to show off the step hem.

Classic Cashmere Sweater, V-Neck, $129 at L.L.Bean: I’m more partial to V-necks when it comes to sweaters because I get hot very easily. This option from L.L.Bean gives you 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere that is a little bit slouchy but slim fit where it needs to me.

Nimah Sweater, $135 at Naked Cashmere: Shaped more like a long-sleeve shirt than a sweater, this is one that you’ll get tons of use out of. It comes in four different neutral colors and can easily be layered or even tucked into a pair of jeans like you would a henley.

Wool Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $155 at Cuyana: It took me a while to come around to a turtleneck, but I can’t get enough of it. The subtle crop of this sweater means you can pair it with jeans and skirts alike. Made from a wool/cashmere blend and crafted in Italy, you know you’re getting a piece that will stay in your closet for years to come.

J.Crew Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $98 at Nordstrom: Can you really beat a classic? This crewneck sweater from J.Crew comes in eight different colors, from a neutral camel to a bright teal. It’s soft, durable, and priced just right.

