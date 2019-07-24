5 Uber-Soft Women’s Lounge Pants You’ll Want to Put on as Soon as Possible

The first thing I tend to do when I get home is take off my work clothes and step into a pair of comfy pants. These pants range from softball team sweatpants from high school to stretchy leggings. But I really keep going back to a pair of lounge pants I picked up from Target. They’re drapey and soft but comfortable and sturdy enough that if I had to run out to the store to pick something up, I’d feel okay about doing so (well, comfortable about what I was wearing, not about leaving the couch). Here are some of the best lounge pants out there for you to spend your days and nights enjoying.

Women's Second Skin Lounge Pant, $58 from Tommy John: I have the Second Skin Underwear and they are incredibly soft, so the fact that you can get it in a full pant option is just amazing. It’s made from modal, polyester, and spandex to give you the perfect amount of softness and stretch.

Siro Draped Jogger, $118 from Lunya: Lunya really knows what it’s doing when it comes to comfortable, breathable loungewear and pajamas. These pants are no different. They have pockets, a wide waistband, and they’re perfectly draped so they don’t ride up while you’re laid out.

Boerum Jogger, $75 from Brooklinen: While Brooklinen really excels in bedding, they really hit the nail on the head with the stuff you wear while you’re in bed. The Boerum Jogger is made from French Terry and even has a third pocket on the back for all your snacks.

Stars Above Women's Striped Perfectly Cozy Lounge Jogger Pants, $20 from Target: These are the pants I got from Target and let me tell you, I never want to take them off. They’re soft, super lightweight, and have the right amount of give and drape in the hips that make sitting in them for hours incredibly enjoyable.

CYZ Women’s Casual Stretch Cotton Lounge Pants, $15 on Amazon: These 95% cotton, wide-leg pants come in a multitude of colors and feature a drawstring waist so you can get the right fit no matter what.

