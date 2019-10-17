The Heat-Trapping, Moisture-Wicking Performance Jackets You Need for Your Cold-Weather Adventures

Performance jackets may make a lot of empty promises, often leaving you sweating buckets in sub-zero temperatures or uncomfortably damp in wet weather. That’s why it’s important to find a jacket that actually, well, performs so you can perform. These five performance jackets for women will keep you dry, warm and flexible.

686 Reservoir Jacket With Hydrastash Hydration System, $350 at 686: This is the first and only jacket on the market to have the crash-tested, patent-pending Hydrastash system, which integrates on-demand hydration technology in a way that won't affect you while you ski or snowboard. The 24-ounce pack is contained in the snowskirt of the jacket, carried by your hips to distribute the weight, and a hose runs up to the jacket collar in an insulated sleeve that won’t freeze. So you won’t need to break for water... or risk crash landing on a hard bottle.

Spyder Glissade Jacket, $199 at Spyder: Spyder’s Glissade jacket marries 360-degree stretch nylon with GORE-TEX® fabric, the only four-way stretch fabric laminate Gore makes. Combined with a smooth finish, this jacket allows you to move freely on the slopes, shedding snow that would otherwise gather. The Primaloft® gold insulation is lightweight without the bulk, the underarm vents and mesh backing allow you to breathe, and the removable hood offers customized climate control. Plus, rest assured that the DWR jacket is PFC-free, so you’re not hurting the environment you’re enjoying.

Burton Loyle Anorak Jacket, $230 at Burton: With street-inspired style, Burton’s Loyal Anorak jacket combines fashion and function. The jacket is waterproof yet breathable thanks to the DRYRIDE two-layer fabric that joins forces with Burton’s exclusive thermo-regulating Living Lining®, which reacts to your body heat to promise climate-controlled comfort. The low-bulk, 40% recycled THERMOLITE® insulation traps warm air and wicks moisture to keep you both warm and dry. Other features include a snag-free neckline, tapered seams to keep out the elements, a dedicated pocket to store your goggles and mesh-lined sleeve vents.

The North Face’s Arrowood Triclimate Jacket, $199 at The North Face: This midweight North Face jacket was carefully crafted with adventurous year-long hikers in mind. That’s why it’s wind-resistant and waterproof, and that’s why it offers customizable layering on the trail. It’s built to withstand the elements thanks to its seam-sealed DryVent™ 2L shell with taffeta lining. And it features zip-in-compatible integration with other North Face complementing garments. You can trust this single jacket across the seasons.

Patagonia’s SnowDrifter Jacket, $399 at Patagonia: Patagonia’s SnowDrifter jacket is for winter sports enthusiasts and adventure aficionados in need of protection from the harshest of elements. Designed for the backcountry, this jacket delivers three-layer H2No® Performance Standard protection in a 70%- recycled stretch fabric. Read: Full mobility. Plus, the moisture-wicking knit backer and pit zips will ensure that your body breathes, whether your shredding the slopes, mountain biking or shoveling the sidewalk. Meanwhile, you can cinch the adjustable powder skirt for a tight seal and connect it to any Patagonia snow pants via the back webbing loop.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.