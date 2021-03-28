'The Better Mask' Really Is Better Than Most I’ve Tried
MASK IT UP
Since masks are now a part of our everyday lives and will be for the foreseeable future, I’ve put a lot of energy into finding options that are as comfortable and effective as possible. After trying several different kinds, I think I’ve finally found what could potentially be the best one: The Better Mask by Inex Gear, which makes me feel protected and safe without ever making me feel stifled.
The Better Mask
The Better Mask blends the protection of something like an N95 (the masks medical professionals wear) with the comfort of a cotton mask. As much as I love simple cotton masks, I always feel like I need to double up on them in order to truly feel safe when out in public. But with The Better Mask, that’s not necessary because it already offers three layers of protection on its own. The outer layer is made of their INEXSHELL™ 100% cotton fabric with an antimicrobial treatment. The next layer is made with the brand’s proprietary INEXSHIELD™ technology that embeds a nanofiber filter in the mask that provides consistent filtration compared to removable filter pads, blocking harmful airborne contaminants. And the inner layer is 100% polyester fabric that is both antimicrobial and antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and cooling, with a germ resistant surface.
