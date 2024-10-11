‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Coming Back for New Spinoff
BIG BANG’S BACK
Another spinoff in the The Big Bang Theory universe is slowly taking shape with news that three alums from the original show have signed on to a new show. Deadline reported that Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus, have signed holding deals with Warner Bros Television to star in the untitled show under development for Max. The news marks the first update since the project was announced April 2023 with co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre attached. According to Deadline, the setup for the show could mirror the original series—with two males and a female lead—centering on Sussman’s character Stuart Bloom who runs his comic book store with his quirky assistant manager girlfriend played by Lapkus. Posehn would presumably reprise his role as guitarist and geologist Bert Kibbler. After its premiere on CBS in 2007, The Big Bang Theory was the No. 1 TV comedy by the time it wrapped after 12 seasons. It has spwaned successful offshoots in Young Sheldon and the upcoming Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage.
