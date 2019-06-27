CHEAT SHEET
Make EVA Birkenstocks the Shoe You Wear to the Beach, to the Pool, and to Dinner
For a long time, I never wanted to admit that I liked Birkenstocks. In every iteration, from hippie to high-fashion, I’ve enjoyed the way they look — just on everyone else. When I finally decided it was time I got my own pair, I went about it a bit differently. Instead of the typical cork bottom that molds to your foot (after breaking them in for a bit), I got a pair of the EVA Arizona Sandals. These are extremely lightweight, waterproof, and easy to wear. They’re my everything summer shoe. I wear them to the beach and hose them off after they get covered in sand. I wear them when it’s 85 degrees outside with a chance of thunderstorms. And I know what you’re thinking: How could plastic shoes be comfortable, especially when your feet are sweating? Well, that’s because they don’t feel like plastic. I’ve never once gotten blisters and the all-matte look is just chic enough to wear to work when it’s just too hot to wear real shoes. In the right light, they even look like leather. Plus, for around $40 from Zappos, they’re a hell of a bargain if you plan on wearing them for multiple summers like I have. If you’re looking for a go-anywhere, do-anything sandal you can mess around in, this is it. I live in these sandals all summer and they’re literally made from plastic. | Shop at Zappos >
