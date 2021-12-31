The Birth of Luxury Spirits

The launch of Grand Marnier in the late 1800s helped to establish a new standard for luxury liquor brands. The Cognac-and-orange liqueur also inspired the creation of several delicious cocktails, including the original version of the Bijou.

On this special episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the origin of Grand Marnier, why citrus was so sought-after at the time, and the important role Paris played in creating global trends. This discussion is inspired by entries in Wondrich and Rothbaum’s brand-new book, The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which features more than 1,100 entries from 150 expert contributors.

So fix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

