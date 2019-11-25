BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
The Amazon Device Deals That Are Truly Worth It This Black Friday
We rounded up all of the Amazon device deals to give you a look at what’s on sale, but we thought we’d go one step further and tell you what’s worth it. Below are the five best Amazon device deals you’ll find for Black Friday.
Kindle Paperwhite, $85 + $5 eBook Credit: The Kindle Paperwhite is truly the best way to read books nowadays and with this deal, you’re getting the best price it’s ever been plus $5 towards an eBook of your choice.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, $125 + $5 eBook Credit: If you want to go one step further in your Kindle-buying journey, go for this bundle. It has all you need to keep your new e-reader fully charged and protected with a power adapter and leather cover.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock, $45: Yes, this doesn’t ship until 11/30, but waiting a few more days for the best version of the Echo Dot is worth it. It has all you need from an Echo built-in, plus an LED display that shows you the time and temperature. It’s a simple but meaningful upgrade to the Dot.
Echo Show 5, $80: The brand new Echo Show is a compact display that could easily replace your alarm clock or fit into a cramped kitchen. Manage your calendar, watch videos, and more. You can even customize the face to show your favorite photos from Amazon Photos.
Echo Sub, $110: If you ever thought your music listening was missing something, it was probably a subwoofer. This one will let you immerse yourself in the deep tones of your favorite tunes and easily pairs with any Echo device.
