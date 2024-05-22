The Black Tux Has Saved the Summer Wedding Fit With Their New Coastal Collection
EASY BREEZY
The latest Coast collection from The Black Tux is a game-changer for summer weddings: a linen suit designed to combat the heat without compromising on style. Crafted from a blend of 53% linen and 47% cotton, these suits perfectly balance comfort and sophistication. The fabric's lightweight nature ensures breathability, making it an ideal choice for warm weather.
A standout feature is the unlined jacket, which enhances the suit's breeziness and adds to the comfort. The design features practical patch pockets with flaps, adding a touch of casual elegance. The two-button closure and notch lapels provide a classic look, while the side vents offer additional movement and comfort for when you're inevitably throwing it down on the dance floor after the ceremony.
The single pleated pants come equipped with belt loops, allowing for a tailored fit that maintains a sleek silhouette. The overall construction of the suit speaks to Black Tux's meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that each element contributes to a cohesive and stylish ensemble.
This modern linen suit from the Coastal collection is not just about beating the heat; it’s about doing so with effortless style. Ideal for both formal and casual summer events, it promises to be a versatile and essential addition to any man's wardrobe.
The Black Tux Coastal Collection