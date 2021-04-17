The Blood of the FedEx Shooting Victims Is on Congress’ Hands

A police officer standing over the body of the FedEx shooter on Thursday night radioed a report that should shame every member of Congress who persists in doing nothing meaningful about gun control.

“We have the suspect here inside. Looks like he has a gunshot wound to the head. Two rifles here,” the officer said. “Unless there’s another person out, this is going to be our suspect here.”

The suspect was Brandon Scott Hole, aged 19. He was still two years short of the federal minimum age to buy an alcoholic drink. But the federal minimum for buying a long gun is 18. He had purchased a SCCT Industries pump action shotgun, serial number V0607653, on March 2, 2020. The police visited his Indianapolis home the very next day for a “male reported to have suicidal ideation.”