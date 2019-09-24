CHEAT SHEET
The Blunt Metro Umbrella Is All You Could Ever Hope For in an Umbrella
For years, I swore by a very specific umbrella. It was an old one my mom had lying around with a duck head as the handle. I felt like a Brooklyn Mary Poppins with its head peeking out of my tote. The only problem was that as an umbrella, it kind of sucked. The hinges rusted and put holes in the fabric and it didn’t come with an outer bag. I decided it was time to retire the duck umbrella and get myself one that will last me more than one summer. That’s where the Blunt Metro came in.There’s nothing like finding an umbrella you truly love and this one is pretty damn close. The XS is perfectly-sized for me (I’m 5’1” for context)and is extremely comfortable to hold. And because the frame and ribs are made from fiberglass, one big gust of wind won’t turn it inside out and force you to shove it into a corner trash can in anger. It’s built to withstand gusts of up to 55 mph, though I don’t really want to test that, to be honest. The fabric is rip-resistant and will keep you protected from UV rays that will still get you on a cloudy day. But, by far, my favorite feature is something most won’t notice. The sleeve that the umbrella comes in has a zipper that expands the top opening to easily slide in a wet umbrella. The only thing I would add would be an auto-close feature, but that’s just a small detail. The days of struggling to shove a non-neatly folded umbrella into a sleeve that’s just barely bigger than it are no more. This is the umbrella to end all umbrellas. | Get it on Amazon >
