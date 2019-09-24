CHEAT SHEET
SWEAT IT OUT
Quit Going to the Gym and Bring it Home Instead With the BodyBoss
Physically going to the gym is one of the hardest parts of working out. It involves commuting (probably in traffic), having the right gear (running shoes or training shoes?), and signing up for an expensive membership (that you can never get out of). Instead, bring the gym home to you with the BodyBoss, a complete home gym that you can stow away without much thought. Today only, it’s on sale for $118 on Amazon. This thing may look complicated, but everything you need for a full-body workout is included and at an arm’s reach. Connect any of the accompanying resistance bands and get your reps in without needing to leave your home. The BodyBoss conveniently packs up into itself to be easily stored under a couch or bed, in a closet, or wherever else you have room. With all of the bands, bars, and straps, you can do over 300 different exercises that you can tailor to your specific needs. If you want to workout at home without diving into the world of weights or kettlebells, the BodyBoss is your answer. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.