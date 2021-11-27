These Farm-Fresh Holiday Gifts Are a Thoughtful, Beautiful, and Affordable Present
Thistle Be Good
Instead of buying a gift that needs to be stuffed in a box and wrapped, change it up this year with a beautiful set of farm-fresh bouquets from the Bouqs Co. In addition to bouquets, the Bouqs Co. has an expansive inventory of wreaths, mini-trees, flowers, and gift boxes that are perfect for the holiday season – whether you’re spreading cheer to others or decorating your own home for the holidays.
This adorable European cypress brings holiday cheer to a cubicle, home office, or favorite reading nook. The mini tree comes in a beautiful celestial-themed black and gold pot. With proper care, this cypress tree will be with you for many holidays to come.
North Star
Adorned with red berries and pinecones, this fir wreath brings the scent of the season with it. Hang it on your front door or over the mantle, or lay it on dinner table with a vase in the middle for a unique table piece.
This festive bouquet makes for an excellent and eye-catching centerpiece. A beautiful white cymbidium orchid steals the show, while roses, chrysanthemums, and lush greenery add texture and color.
Rosaline
