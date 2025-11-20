Check Out These Top Gifts for Lovers of All Things Americana

The holidays are sneaking up fast. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a patriotic or history-loving family member or friend, The Bradford Exchange has got you covered. These curated picks all honor two major milestones in American history: the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and the nation’s 250th birthday (July 4th of next year).

USA 250th American Flag-Inspired 5-Band Stacking Ring Buy At Bradford Exchange $ 150 Free Returns

The beauty and spirit of Old Glory is captured elegantly in this five-band ring. A two-carat, star-cut simulated diamond is set in the middle of a field of white stars. The ring is also engraved with patriotic sayings like “Spirit of 1776,” “Stars & Stripes Forever,” and “Honoring 250 Years.”

U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary 1 oz. Silver Challenge Coin Buy At Bradford Exchange $ 200 Free Returns

Proudly minted in the United States, this 99.9% pure silver coin celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The front of the coin features red and blue hand-enameled details, while the back displays the Marine Corps logo and motto “SEMPER FIDELIS.” It also comes with a deluxe display stand at no extra charge.

U.S.A. 250th Anniversary 3-In-1 Convertible Men's Jacket Buy At Bradford Exchange $ 160 Free Returns

With a lightweight rain shell and a fleece that can be worn together or separately, this three-in-one jacket is the definition of versatility. On the right side of the jacket is a patch featuring the Great Seal of the United States— in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday— and an American flag patch on the left.