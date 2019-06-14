OCEAN BOTTLE BEGONE
Solgaard Launched a High-Tech, Stylish Suitcase Whose Insides Are Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
As more and more products are turning to eco-friendly manufacturing, recycling bottles into them is a growing trend — and one of its latest examples is Solgaard’s brand new Hardside Lightweight Spinner Suitcase. The German-made polycarbonate shell means you’re getting the same durable exterior you’d expect from high-end luggage brands, as is the TSA-approved anti-theft lock. The inside lining is made of recycled plastic bottles that were removed from oceans, so using this high-function stylish suitcase has a solid side effect on the planet. An easy-to-access and use USB port lets you quickly charge up devices and the inside of Solgaard’s new carry-on is compartmentalized for easy and efficient storage — in fact, the abundance on inside pockets and zippers means you won’t even need packing cubes if you go with the Solgaard. As your travel plans begin taking shape, you should be sure you’re complementing them with a high-quality and great looking suitcase that could become of your best friend on the many journeys you plan ahead. Get it on Amazon >
