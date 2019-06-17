RUN OR SIT
The Versatile Glycerin 17 Running Shoes From Brooks Will Get You To the Gym — and Then Anywhere Else
One of the pleasures warm weather affords is regular outdoor running (though rain might dampen your plans to do so sometimes) — and I’ve found running shoes that are engineered for perfect runs yet stylish enough for evening fun. I've been running in the top-rated Glycerin 17s from Brooks since I’ve been able to. Their low profile is perfect for free running and jogging and their supportive padding and Brooks-level arch support is significant and noticeably so as I make my way through routines at the gym. But it’s not just that the Glycerins are great fitness shoes — they also look great. Whether I'm just running to the gym for a workout and then back home or wearing them to the gym before I head to the office and switching back into them for whatever evening plans I have, these shoes are styled so well that I haven't yet felt underdressed in them. That's not to say I think they're absolutely office-compliant or appropriate for a nice restaurant — but they are absolutely perfect for life around those occasions. What’s more, you’re going through Zappos to get them so returns are a breeze and shipping is built-in. If your summer includes sporting some new stylish sports shoes, these are a great option. Get Them at Zappos >
