This Label Maker Revolutionized My Home Organization

I’m not an unorganized person or a messy person. And yet, until recently, I’ve felt like things were fairly out of order, and like my life lacked essential organization. From the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond, there are tons of things I have trouble finding or remembering where they are. Thankfully, I finally made the investment in something I knew I needed, but never thought to purchase to solve this issue: a label maker.

The Brother P-Touch Label Maker is like a personal trainer: it’s motivated me to go above and beyond my wildest organization dreams. It’s extremely easy to use. All you need to do is load it with a roll of labels, start typing, and press print. There are fourteen different fonts to choose from as well as tons of different frames and unique symbols if you want to get fancy with your labels. The printer can print on two different lines as well, which is a nice touch. These labels are perfect for everything, from jam jars to getting your file cabinet in tip-top shape. You could organize your spice rack, your cords and cables, drawers, cabinets, pretty much anything. It’s great for forgetful people like myself — instead of having to open up every box in the garage, I can just read the label and know what’s in it.

In short, The Brother P-Touch Label Maker will revolutionize your life. So long sloppy handwriting and haphazard sorting. With this label maker in hand, nothing stands between you and Marie Kondo-esque home organization.

Brother P-Touch Label Maker Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

